Israeli troops kill Palestinian in fresh clashes in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health authorities said, in the latest death in a wave of violence that has rocked the region.

The victim, Zakaria al-Zaoul, 21, was shot in the head in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday night. According to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, it was reported that he was killed during clashes with the army.

For its part, the Israeli army said a suspect threw a firebomb at soldiers stationed on a road in the region near Husan. Troops responded with live fire and confirmed a hit, he added.

Israel and the Palestinians have been mired in a wave of violence for months, centered mainly in the West Bank, where at least 126 Palestinians have lost their lives so far this year.

The day before, one of the worst days of clashes was recorded near the city of Jenin, in the north of the West Bank. At least five Palestinians were killed, including a 15-year-old teenager, and more than 90 others were injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. Eight Israeli soldiers were also wounded, the army said.

During the clashes, Israel used helicopter gunships in the West Bank for the first time in several years, and Palestinian insurgents detonated a large roadside bomb placed under an Israeli armored vehicle.

Israel has carried out almost daily night raids into the territory in response to an outbreak of Palestinian violence early last year. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have picked up during this time. According to Israel, most of those killed were insurgents, but among the victims there are also young people who threw rocks in protest of the raids and other people unrelated to the clashes.

So far this year, Palestinian attacks on Israelis have claimed the lives of at least 20 people.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War, as well as East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, the three territories the Palestinians want for their future independent state.

