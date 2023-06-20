Drug dealer gang member arrested in Santa Ana – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

Oscar Armando Morales Portillo, alias “Trucutú”, who was a drug dealer for the MS13 gang in various areas of Santa Ana, was captured in the last few hours by PNC agents.

Police officers captured him and seized a large portion of marijuana that he was ready to sell.

The authorities continue to weaken the finances of the terrorists and prevent them from causing more mourning and pain in Salvadoran families.

The actions of the War Against Gangs do not stop throughout the national territory until the last terrorist is captured.

