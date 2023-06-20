Home » A tourist submarine that was visiting the remains of the Titanic disappears in the Atlantic Ocean
News

A tourist submarine that was visiting the remains of the Titanic disappears in the Atlantic Ocean

by admin
A tourist submarine that was visiting the remains of the Titanic disappears in the Atlantic Ocean

A submarine used to take tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic has disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean, prompting the launch of a search operation on Monday, the Boston Coast Guard reported.

So far it is unknown if there were tourists aboard the submersible.

The remains of the famous shipwreck lie 3,800 meters deep at the bottom of the Atlantic, about 600 km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Tourists and experts usually hire expensive packages to see the remains of the Titanic, which were found in 1985. Such an excursion can cost thousands of dollars and the descent and ascent last around eight hours, local media reported. with RT

See also  Rising Challenge is Coming

You may also like

NATO awards Leonardo a contract for the RAT...

Limitations, anchoring in conformism – breaking latest news

The ‘Ruta del agua’ has supplied more than...

The Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee’s Study and Implementation...

Kata’s father returns from the prosecutor’s office and...

Le Journal: “6 months before the elections, Martin...

“Peace is also made with productivity, progress and...

Tuesday 20 June 2023 Sky Cinema, Love Actually

Chestnut forest burned in Haapsalu – Lääne Elu

EU discards plans to participate in dialogues or...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy