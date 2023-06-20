A tourist submarine that was visiting the remains of the Titanic disappears in the Atlantic Ocean

A submarine used to take tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic has disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean, prompting the launch of a search operation on Monday, the Boston Coast Guard reported.

So far it is unknown if there were tourists aboard the submersible.

The remains of the famous shipwreck lie 3,800 meters deep at the bottom of the Atlantic, about 600 km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Tourists and experts usually hire expensive packages to see the remains of the Titanic, which were found in 1985. Such an excursion can cost thousands of dollars and the descent and ascent last around eight hours, local media reported. with RT

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

