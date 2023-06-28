It is reported that the latest joint shoes of A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 17 Low will debut in 2024.

A Ma Maniére maintains a close cooperative relationship with Jordan Brand. Recently, there is the latest news that the two parties are expected to launch two new Air Jordan 17 Low joint shoes next year, which corresponds to the Air Jordan 17 Low reported in April. It is expected to be re-engraved next year. return information.

The news comes from the well-known intelligence account zsneakerheadz. The first pair of colors is named “Beach”. It is said that the main inspiration comes from the fact that A Ma Maniére is about to open a new store in Folly Beach, South Carolina. If the spy photos are true, “Beach” will be sandy brown as the upper. The main body is embellished with ocean green and blue, and you can see the logo of A Ma Maniére on the collar and side of the shoe, as well as the special label created with the “Beach” color matching words, and retain the original metal detail configuration ; Another color is “Cabin”, which should be made of wood color to echo the color concept of the wooden house.

Information on the sale of this shoe has not yet been made public. Interested readers please pay attention to future follow-up reports.

