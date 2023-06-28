Home » It is reported that the latest joint shoes of A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 17 Low will debut in 2024.
Entertainment

It is reported that the latest joint shoes of A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 17 Low will debut in 2024.

by admin
It is reported that the latest joint shoes of A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 17 Low will debut in 2024.

A Ma Maniére maintains a close cooperative relationship with Jordan Brand. Recently, there is the latest news that the two parties are expected to launch two new Air Jordan 17 Low joint shoes next year, which corresponds to the Air Jordan 17 Low reported in April. It is expected to be re-engraved next year. return information.

The news comes from the well-known intelligence account zsneakerheadz. The first pair of colors is named “Beach”. It is said that the main inspiration comes from the fact that A Ma Maniére is about to open a new store in Folly Beach, South Carolina. If the spy photos are true, “Beach” will be sandy brown as the upper. The main body is embellished with ocean green and blue, and you can see the logo of A Ma Maniére on the collar and side of the shoe, as well as the special label created with the “Beach” color matching words, and retain the original metal detail configuration ; Another color is “Cabin”, which should be made of wood color to echo the color concept of the wooden house.

Information on the sale of this shoe has not yet been made public. Interested readers please pay attention to future follow-up reports.

See also  Alfa relaunch, the Tonale takes to the streets and heads towards China

You may also like

César Milani described Luis Juez as a “cardboard...

State of Neuquén routes today, Wednesday June 28,...

Inventory of 15 footwear designs worth looking forward...

a policeman murdered his ex-partner and his ex-sister-in-law

HERMÈS Officially Releases 2024 Spring/Summer Men’s Collection |...

Córdoba: another revolt in the Esperanza Complex

There is black ice on the streets of...

League of Legends x STAFFONLY “Expansion Player Club”...

Claude Monet, the particular light of the Ligurian...

they would have stolen in the US more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy