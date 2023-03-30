Home Entertainment It is reported that the latest joint shoes of Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG will be on the market soon.
Entertainment

It is reported that the latest joint shoes of Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG will be on the market soon.

by admin
It is reported that the latest joint shoes of Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG will be on the market soon.

After co-launching the Air Jordan 1 KO Low joint shoes, Union LA will join hands with Jordan Brand to create the latest joint series, which is expected to continue the Air Jordan 1 pair of color shoes launched by both parties in 2018 and launch a new Air Jordan 1 High OG design.

It is reported that this shoe will use “Sail/Wolf Grey/Muslin/Pale Vanilla/Kinetic Green/University Gold” and other colors to construct the appearance of the Air Jordan 1 High OG shoe body. There are no relevant pictures on the Internet for reference, so you may wish to look forward to it What surprise dishes can the two sides bring out.

This shoe is expected to be officially launched in August 2023, with a suggested price of $200.

See also  Wang Yu and Zhu Biying: What do you think of this year's National Day file? | Movies | Box Office_Netease Finance

You may also like

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and...

three companies submitted offers to develop two new...

“Fran” Cerúndolo goes in search of the semifinals...

Strega Prize 2023, the 12 semi-finalist books

Real blue today: how much it trades this...

I once opened a live broadcast to express...

Sign up for the new Potenciar Trabajo program...

Heinz Officially Develops Pantone Shade “57 Red” Red...

Artistic perfumery, a constantly growing segment is the...

Paraguay is facing the largest chikungunya epidemic in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy