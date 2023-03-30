After co-launching the Air Jordan 1 KO Low joint shoes, Union LA will join hands with Jordan Brand to create the latest joint series, which is expected to continue the Air Jordan 1 pair of color shoes launched by both parties in 2018 and launch a new Air Jordan 1 High OG design.

It is reported that this shoe will use “Sail/Wolf Grey/Muslin/Pale Vanilla/Kinetic Green/University Gold” and other colors to construct the appearance of the Air Jordan 1 High OG shoe body. There are no relevant pictures on the Internet for reference, so you may wish to look forward to it What surprise dishes can the two sides bring out.

This shoe is expected to be officially launched in August 2023, with a suggested price of $200.