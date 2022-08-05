On August 4th, Taiwan media reported that Gu Junye had returned to Taiwan in a low-key manner, and it was suspected that he would accompany the big S to celebrate the Qixi Festival. On the day before the Qixi Festival, Gu Junye also made an appointment to eat at a Korean restaurant with friends. On the same day, he was also met by Li Weifeng, a singer under Chai Zhiping, and took a friendly photo. It is reported that in July, Gu Junye returned to South Korea to participate in performances, and friends also posted photos with him.

If it was not revealed that he has returned to Taiwan this time, everyone may think that Gu Junye is still in Korea. It can be seen that Gu Junye is very fond of Big S, and he has to accompany his wife for the holidays.

After Gu Junye and Da S got married, they have repeatedly shown their affection in public and sprinkled dog food. Earlier, Gu Junye also sang a song “Barbie Girl” during the performance. When asked whether this song was given to Big S, Gu Junye answered “of course (of course)” without hesitation. The reason is that Barbie is the English name of the big s, and the original mv of this song is Barbie and the bald male protagonist, which corresponds to the love between the two.

Not long ago, some media photographed Da S and Gu Junye sweetly appearing on the street. When they were crossing the road and waiting for a red light, the two were still hugging each other with their fingers clasped together.

It is reported that on the 7th of this month, Ku Junye will have a commercial performance in Tainan. Due to the impact of the epidemic and the isolation policy, Ku Junye needs to return to Taiwan in advance for home isolation.

Gu Junye also revealed in an interview that he will settle in Taiwan and will not return to South Korea if he has nothing to do. At the same time, he also said that he is working hard to learn Chinese. Gu Junye returned to Taiwan to accompany Da S in a low-key manner during the Qixi Festival. It seems that he is already preparing to transfer his life and career to Taiwan.

