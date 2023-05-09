Camila Mayan He spoke to the media for the first time after his explosive separation from soccer player Alexis Mac Allister, who left her to start an affair with her friend Ailén Cova. The end of their relationship took place in December, after having been crowned world champion, in the middle of his birthday and at Christmas.

The young woman was intercepted by the journalist Gonzalo Vázquez from Intrusos and offered to provide brief statements before the cameras. “It is a very long process, I am just moving and I have a mess because I have boxes everywhere and it is a disaster. I think I adapt to everything”, Mayan began by saying.

“Are you single or are you meeting someone?”asked the chronicler, to which she replied that she is single.

“I think that if it happens it’s great and if it doesn’t, too. Today my priority is to be well and accommodate myself. Then everything comes up. It was all very strange and difficult. I did not expect to arrive and suddenly see news about me, it was very crazy and strong, “added Mayan.

Regarding her courtship with the National Team player, she expressed: “Many girls write to me and tell me: ‘Something similar to you happened to Cami’, ‘I can’t believe you’re so well or how you do so many things.’ It is constantly advancing and growing and giving each one of you moments when you have to be bad, if you want to be with a friend, if you need to be alone, if you want to go out, if you want to be well or if you want to go to an event”.

“You have to pass it and there is no other. It is a process that takes time. It happens to me that I have my days, but I think that you can be well or not well at the same time, it’s very crazy. Think it is so. Everything is difficult and I am not going to get into details. I am quite surprised at everything that I am going through. I’m not a person who stays down and everything is fine with his family“, complete.

The relationship between Camila and Alexis lasted five years. They met in adolescence and, as the years went by, she decided to accompany him in his career as a soccer player, so they went to live abroad. She became an influencer there, especially on TikTok, where she showed videos of her life and made fashion videos in which she showed her looks to accompany him in every game.

Now, with a new life in Buenos Aires, the young woman continues with her facet as an influencer on social networks as a relevant figure in the world of fashion.

