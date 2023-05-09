Home » Meloni, the warning to Schlein and Conte: “If they share reforms well, otherwise I will do the same”. The attack on fact-checking – The video
Giorgia Meloni opens the discussion on the eve of the face-to-face with the opposition tomorrow 9 May at Palazzo Chigi on constitutional reforms, presidentialism in the lead. But she warns from the stage in Ancona for the municipal authorities that whatever the reform goes, “I am doing it because I received a mandate from the Italians and I am honoring that mandate”. The premier’s intention is to postpone the return of a government like those that preceded hers, such as Draghi or Conte II: «I want to say enough to governments built in the laboratory, inside the Palace, but to bind those who govern to popular consensus ». And then she closes with a warning to the opposition: “I do not accept Aventine or dilatory attitudes”.

The attack on fact-checking on cutting the tax wedge

For the budgets, Meloni says that there is plenty of time and the horizon of his government is still broad, that is, five years: «So the sums are drawn in the end. The important thing is to look straight at the goal». In the meantime, however, there is no shortage of controversy over micro-results, such as the recent ones regarding the cut in the tax wedge, which the government has announced as the most important tax cut ever. A statement contested by the opposition, also in the wake of fact-checking articles that tried to compare wider cuts by other governments on general taxation. The premier dedicated another attack to the latter: «I read the macro-economic data which say that Italy is estimated to be the fastest growing nation in Europe, we have had, today, now the employment record ever had in Italy, the record of stable contracts ever had in Italy». In the face of these data, Meloni presses on: “Then there are those who do fact checking and the employment record mmm … he’s right it’s true that there is the highest level but the governments had also made records before, it’s like to say that I made the record in the long jump but since there were records before then it doesn’t apply, they have to challenge you but they are numbers and the numbers say that the economy is going better».

