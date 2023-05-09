Home » NHL | Milestone humbled! Palát became the fourth Czech hockey player in history to reach the finish line in the NHL playoffs
NHL | Milestone humbled! Palát became the fourth Czech hockey player in history to reach the finish line in the NHL playoffs

NHL | Milestone humbled! Palát became the fourth Czech hockey player in history to reach the finish line in the NHL playoffs

The Czech native of Frýdek-Místek reached this milestone in Sunday’s NHL game with Carolina, where he scored two Canadian points on a power play goal and an assist in an 8-4 shootout.

The Czech record holder is Jaromír Jágr with 201 points for 78 goals and 123 assists from 208 games. David Krejčí from Boston moved into second place in this year’s playoff with 128 points (43+85) from 160 duels, and Patrik Eliáš is third with 125 points (45+80) from 162 duels.

Overview of Canadian scoring by Czech hockey players in the NHL playoffs:
1. Jaromir Jagr (Pittsburgh, Washington, NY Rangers, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, New Jersey, Florida, Calgary) 208 games/201 points (78 goals + 123 assists)
2. David Krejci (Boston) 160/128 (43+85)
3. Patrik Eliáš (New Jersey) 162/125 (45+80)
4. Ondřej Palat (Tampa Bay, New Jersey) 148/101 (51+50)
5. David Pastrnak (Boston) 77/79 (35+44)
6. Milan Hejduk (Colorado) 112/76 (34+42)
7. Petr Sýkora (New Jersey, Anaheim, NY Rangers, Edmonton, Pittsburgh, Minnesota Wild) 133/74 (34+40)
8. Martin Straka (Pittsburgh, Ottawa, NY Islanders, Florida, Los Angeles, NY Rangers) 106/70 (26+44)
9. Robert Holík (Hartford, New Jersey, NY Rangers, Atlanta) 141/59 (20+39)
10. Michal Pivoňka (Washington) 95/55 (19+36).
