NHL | Milestone humbled! Palát became the fourth Czech hockey player in history to reach the finish line in the NHL playoffs

The Czech native of Frýdek-Místek reached this milestone in Sunday’s NHL game with Carolina, where he scored two Canadian points on a power play goal and an assist in an 8-4 shootout.

The Czech record holder is Jaromír Jágr with 201 points for 78 goals and 123 assists from 208 games. David Krejčí from Boston moved into second place in this year’s playoff with 128 points (43+85) from 160 duels, and Patrik Eliáš is third with 125 points (45+80) from 162 duels.