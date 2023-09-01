Ivy Queen to Receive Billboard Icon Award at 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ivy Queen is set to receive the prestigious Billboard Icon Award at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The event will be broadcast live on Telemundo on October 5 from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Miami.

Expressing her excitement and gratitude, Ivy Queen stated, “I am very excited and honored to receive this award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication I have put into my music over the years. I am grateful to my fans for their unwavering support throughout my career and I hope to continue to inspire and empower women through my music for many years to come.”

Billboard and Telemundo, the organizers of the award, have chosen Ivy Queen as the recipient due to her enduring relevance in the music industry. She is considered the most distinguished artist in her genre and has achieved both commercial and musical success on a global scale.

As the pioneer of reggaeton and one of the leading female voices in urban Latin music, Ivy Queen has an illustrious career spanning 28 years. She initially emerged as a member of the collective The Noise in San Juan, Puerto Rico, before embarking on a successful solo career in 1996 with the release of her first studio album, “En Mi Imperio.”

Throughout her career, Ivy Queen has released numerous albums, singles, EPs, and music videos, establishing herself as a prominent figure in the industry. Her track “Quiero bailar” marked her entry into the Billboard chart, reaching number 16 on Tropical Airplay in July 2005. She achieved her first number 1 with “Cuéntale” on Tropical Airplay in November 2005.

With 20 entries on the Latin Rhythm Airplay chart, Ivy Queen is one of the most successful Latin artists. She has accumulated 400 million official on-demand streams in the United States, sold over 560,000 albums, and garnered 584,000 song downloads.

Beyond her musical accomplishments, Ivy Queen is known for her strong point of view and commitment to women’s empowerment. Her lyrics touch on various societal issues, including social politics, homosexuality, racism, love, and heartbreak.

In recognition of her pioneering contributions to the music industry, Ivy Queen will be presented with the Billboard Icon Award at the upcoming Billboard Latin Music Awards. The ceremony will be held on October 5 at the Watsco Center and will be broadcast live on Telemundo. The event will also be available for viewing on other platforms such as the Telemundo app, the Peacock streaming service, and the Hispanic entertainment cable channel Universo. Additionally, the awards ceremony will be broadcast throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

