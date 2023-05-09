Home » J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 Latest Joint Shoes First Exposure
Entertainment

J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 Latest Joint Shoes First Exposure

by admin
J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 Latest Joint Shoes First Exposure

Last week, it was reported that the well-known Latin singer J Balvin will create the third latest joint project with Jordan Brand. After a week, readers will take the lead in enjoying the latest pair of Air Jordan 3 joint shoes.

Air Jordan 3’s latest joint shoe design is inspired by the sunset time in J Balvin’s hometown of Medellín, Colombia. Outline details such as stitching and shoelace holes, with a simple gray burst pattern, and finally inject the Nike Logo and J Balvin’s iconic smiley logo on the left and right heels to reveal the identity.

This is expected to officially land in Nike SNKRS and Jordan Brand designated stores in September this year. Interested readers please pay attention.

See also  Rome, Brunello Cucinelli and Antonio Marras arrive on via Condotti

You may also like

MasterChef: Rodolfo used his benefit to complicate his...

ANSES: who charges in the second week of...

Mugler H&M: Allowing to be different

Taiwan, the pandemic and the WHO

Liu Yan revealed that she had been robbed...

Is sustainable luxury possible? Tomorrow the Sole 24...

Hugo Moyano treated Patricia Bullrich as “incapacitated” to...

Active pregnancy and women’s claims

Emerging talents, the first ITS Arcademy museum in...

China registers offices of business consultancy Capvision

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy