J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 Latest Joint Shoes First Exposure

Last week, it was reported that the well-known Latin singer J Balvin will create the third latest joint project with Jordan Brand. After a week, readers will take the lead in enjoying the latest pair of Air Jordan 3 joint shoes.

Air Jordan 3’s latest joint shoe design is inspired by the sunset time in J Balvin’s hometown of Medellín, Colombia. Outline details such as stitching and shoelace holes, with a simple gray burst pattern, and finally inject the Nike Logo and J Balvin’s iconic smiley logo on the left and right heels to reveal the identity.

This is expected to officially land in Nike SNKRS and Jordan Brand designated stores in September this year. Interested readers please pay attention.