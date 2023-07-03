Jaime Bayly Opens YouTube Channel Amid Salary Cuts and Uncertain Future in Television

Title: Jaime Bayly Opens YouTube Channel Following Salary Cut Revelation

Date: July 2, 2023 | 5:13 p.m.

Renowned journalist Jaime Bayly surprised his followers by launching his YouTube channel after disclosing a significant salary reduction during an episode of the Mega TV program in Miami. This revelation was initially shared in his column titled “My Empire is in Ruins,” published in Diario Las Américas.

Bayly explained that the motive behind starting a personal channel on YouTube, despite hosting a successful nightly television program that has been on air for almost twenty years, stems from uncertainties surrounding his future at the Miami-based television station. He disclosed that the channel’s founder, who hired him two decades ago, has recently sold the station due to the ongoing crisis in the open television business.

In light of dwindling advertising revenues, Bayly’s salary had been gradually reduced each year by the magnate who hired him. Currently, his income is 60% less than what it was fifteen years ago.

Concerning the likelihood of the new owners’ intentions towards his show, Bayly expressed apprehension that they might opt to preserve it while significantly slashing his salary. In such a scenario, he admitted he would likely retire from television to continue producing content from home.

The decision to launch his YouTube channel, according to Bayly, is not solely motivated by financial considerations. He clarified that his television tenure is approaching its end, and he is eager to explore new formats and avenues for his creative ventures.

Emphasizing the sense of security and autonomy that a personal YouTube channel offers, the journalist highlighted that regardless of whether he is fired from TV, he would remain the owner and in charge of his own platform on YouTube. This move ensures nobody, not even his wife, can terminate his creative endeavors. Bayly expressed his hope of reaching November with a thriving YouTube channel, celebrating four decades in the television industry, even if his current show ceases to exist.

As Jaime Bayly embraces this new chapter in his career, his loyal viewers can anticipate accompanying him on this creative adventure, benefiting from his unique voice and a platform that guarantees his continued presence in the media landscape.