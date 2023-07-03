The Upset Fall: Mexican National Team’s Defeat against Qatar in the 2023 Gold Cup

Title: Mexican National Team Suffers Shock Defeat Against Qatar in 2023 Gold Cup

ESPN3, July, 2023, 12:00 a.m. ET

Reading: 3 min.

The pulse of the Mexican National Team against Qatar in the Gold Cup

Relive the highlights of El Tri’s defeat in their third game, accompanied by the reactions of ESPN specialists.

We present you the reaction on social networks after the surprise fall of El Tri in the 2023 Gold Cup.

The Mexican team took a shock defeat in their third game in the group stage of the Gold Cup 2023 compared to Qatar.

The team led by Jaime Lozano reached this commitment with a ticket to the quarterfinals secured, but the adverse score again arouses doubts and discontent among the fans.

At minute 27, Hazem Shehata overtook Julián Araujo and headed in to beat Guillermo Ochoa. Despite the fact that the Mexican team dominated possession of the ball and had several arrivals, they could not get the tie.

Santiago Giménez was the novelty in the starting eleven used by Jaime Lozano and although offensive elements such as Diego Lainez, Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, and Henry Martín entered, none came out with fine aim and Mexico suffered a painful setback.

With this result, Mexico maintained first place in the group and Qatar ranked second.

Mr. Chip’s data:

End to a streak of 11 consecutive victories of Mexico against Asian teams. The streak began after a 1-0 loss to South Korea in a friendly in Los Angeles in 2006.

Mexico had not lost a NON-friendly match against an Asian team for 22 years (1-2 against South Korea in the 2001 Confederations Cup).

With the adverse score, the discriminatory cry was present in the stands of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and despite local sound warnings, it could not be controlled.

Mexico awaits the rest of the group stage activity to find out their rival in the quarterfinals, which will be played on Saturday and Sunday (July 8 and 9). The semifinals will be on Wednesday, July 12, and we will meet the champion of the Gold Cup 2023 on Sunday, July 16.

Given this panorama, we present the reaction on social networks and the best memes after the defeat of the Mexican team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

