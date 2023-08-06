Jamie Foxx Apologizes for Controversial Social Media Post on Anti-Semitism

Jamie Foxx Apologizes for Controversial Social Media Post

Jamie Foxx, the Oscar-winning actor, has issued an apology following a now-deleted social media post that drew criticism for being anti-Semitic. In the text post shared on his Instagram, Foxx expressed regret and apologized to the Jewish community and anyone who was offended by his words. He acknowledged that his choice of words had caused offense and clarified that it was never his intention.

The post in question made a reference to a previous post that is no longer on Foxx’s feed. It read, “They killed this guy named Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you???” Some critics interpreted the term “they” as referring to the Jewish community, with anti-Semitism historically being associated with the belief that Jews were responsible for the death of Jesus.

Foxx explained that by “they,” he actually meant a false friend who had betrayed him. He emphasized that he only has love in his heart for everyone and expressed his support for the Jewish community. He sincerely apologized to anyone who may have been offended by his remarks.

This controversy comes soon after Foxx’s undisclosed “medical complication” that led to his hospitalization last spring. In a birthday tribute video to his sister, he credited her with saving his life.

It is important to note that Foxx’s previous post has been deleted, indicating his willingness to rectify any misunderstandings. While the actor has apologized and clarified his intentions, the incident serves as a reminder of the significance of exercising caution and sensitivity in public statements, particularly on social media platforms.