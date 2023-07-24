Home » Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Hospitalization and Recovery
Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Hospitalization and Recovery

Jamie Foxx, the renowned actor and Oscar winner, recently made his first public appearance after being hospitalized due to a medical complication. The 55-year-old actor shared his ordeal in a heartfelt message to his followers, fighting back tears as he spoke.

In a video message to his more than 16 million followers, Foxx expressed his gratitude for the support he received during his hospitalization. “I went through something that I thought would never, ever happen,” he said. He admitted that he didn’t want people to see him in his vulnerable state of health, as he always wanted to be seen laughing, having fun, and making movies or TV shows.

Foxx also thanked his sister, Deondra Dixon, and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, for saving his life. He praised his family for keeping the real reason behind his health issues a secret and for their unwavering support. Although the exact medical diagnosis remains unknown, it is known that Foxx fell ill during the production of the movie ‘Back in Action’.

Despite the lack of information regarding his medical condition, the actor expressed gratitude towards his fans for their constant messages of encouragement and love. He described his recovery as a long road but acknowledged that their support and God’s help got him through it.

While Foxx did not disclose when he was discharged from the hospital, his daughter confirmed that he has been recovering for several weeks. The actor expressed his eagerness to get back to work and resume his normal life.

As of now, no further details about Foxx’s medical complication have been shared by his relatives or representatives. However, his public appearance and message served as reassurance to his fans of his improving health and determination to continue entertaining them.

Overall, Foxx’s powerful message and reemergence in public after his medical ordeal have garnered admiration, respect, and affection from his fans who have been wishing him a speedy recovery. The actor’s journey serves as a reminder of the importance of family support and the resilience and determination required to overcome difficult times.

