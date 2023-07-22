Jamie Foxx Speaks Out After Hospitalization, Addresses Speculation

Title: Jamie Foxx Speaks Out About Recent Hospitalization and Recovery

Subtitle: Award-winning actor and musician addresses fans for the first time since undisclosed medical condition

(CNN) – Jamie Foxx, the renowned actor and musician, has spoken publicly for the first time since being hospitalized in April for an undisclosed medical condition. In a video update posted on Instagram late Friday, Foxx shared his appreciation for the support he has received while addressing the speculation surrounding his health.

The Hollywood star expressed his desire to maintain a positive outlook during his recovery, stating, “I didn’t want them to see me with the tubes coming out of me and trying to figure out if I would make it.” Foxx credited his daughter and sister for playing a vital role in saving his life, along with the support of medical professionals. He expressed his gratitude to his family, stating, “To them, to God, to many excellent medical people, I can leave this video.”

Foxx hinted at his recent presence in Chicago, where he sought treatment at a specialized center for individuals with physical disabilities, brain, or spinal injuries. He addressed rumors circulating on social media, clarifying that he is not paralyzed but has faced significant challenges throughout his road to recovery.

The actor concluded the heartfelt video by expressing his love and appreciation to his fans, saying, “I love everyone and I love all the love I got… If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I break down in tears, it’s only because it’s been hard, man. I was sick, man. But now I have my legs under me, so they will accompany me.”

Hours before sharing the video, Foxx had posted a photo of himself atop a gold car on social media, hinting at “great things to come.” The Oscar winner’s update provides reassurance to concerned fans and signals his readiness to continue working in the entertainment industry.

Jamie Foxx’s heartfelt message resonates with his supporters, highlighting the importance of family and the strength gained through challenging times. As the actor embarks on his road to recovery, his loyal fanbase eagerly awaits his return to the spotlight.

