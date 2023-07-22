Home » Tesla in Talks to Sell Autonomous Driving Technology to Other Manufacturers
Tesla in Talks to Sell Autonomous Driving Technology to Other Manufacturers

Tesla in Talks to Sell Autonomous Driving Technology to Other Manufacturers

Title: Tesla in Talks to Sell Autonomous Driving Technology to Other Car Manufacturers

Date: 22/07/2023 09:30

Tesla, the leader in electric mobility, is reportedly exploring the possibility of selling licenses for its autonomous driving program to other car manufacturers. This move comes as Tesla continues to solidify its position as a technology company rather than just a car manufacturer. CEO Elon Musk believes that the future of Tesla lies in positioning itself as a benchmark in the field of technology and generating revenue through the sale of advanced technology rather than just vehicle sales.

During a press conference held earlier this year, Musk revealed that Tesla is in the early stages of negotiations with another manufacturer. While the discussions are still in their primitive stages, there is mutual interest from both sides. Given the groundbreaking nature of the matter, a slow negotiation process is expected. Musk has previously challenged the rest of the industry by reducing prices, giving Tesla a competitive advantage. He believes that while other brands might not be able to sell cars at zero profit, they can potentially profit from the sale of autonomous technology in the future.

Tesla has been at the forefront of autonomous driving technology for years, with its FSD (Full Self-Driving) and Autopilot programs consistently ranking high in driver assistance capabilities. The company’s autonomous technology relies on a network of perimeter cameras, enabling it to offer high levels of autonomy and perform well in official security tests.

While the car manufacturer that Tesla is in negotiations with remains undisclosed, there is significant interest from numerous brands eager to access this advanced technology. Selling their autonomous driving technology to other manufacturers could prove to be a lucrative business opportunity for Tesla, leveraging their years of advantage in the field.

However, Tesla faces competition in the race for fully autonomous driving technology. Currently, Mercedes leads the market with cars offering level 3 and 4 autonomy, surpassing Tesla’s level 2 barrier set by their FSD and Autopilot packages. Musk has previously promised to bring fully autonomous driving to the market by the end of this year, but skepticism remains after previous unfulfilled promises.

As negotiations progress, the name of the car manufacturer in talks with Tesla is expected to be revealed. Tesla’s foray into selling its autonomous driving technology marks a significant step towards their goal of becoming a leading technology company in the field of electric mobility.

