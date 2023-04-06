note tp self: be kind /// from Jamie Lee Curtis’ Instagram

Jamie Lee Curtis – the new/old love of all of us

(It was published around the Oscar ceremony in my column in Lasha)

At a time when it seems that an almost unbridgeable gap has formed in Israeli society, we can all unite around our love for Jamie Lee Curtis. If you don’t agree with me, you are obviously wrong and we can move this debate to Twitter. It’s not just me, the whole world loves Jamie Lee Curtis. She is our hero now. Not to mention – a leader. Not to mention – an inspiration to mature women and young women who are aware of the fact that they too will grow up one day. It seems that suddenly Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, who stars in the movie “Everything everywhere at once” (a role that won her an Oscar) is everywhere at once: her Instagram is the best place to hang out (with 4.6 million followers and almost 7000 posts – which means that Jamie herself also enjoys spending time there) and it seems that everything she does immediately becomes viral. But Curtis was here the whole time, dispensing sensible advice for a sane life. Want a reminder? you are welcome:

1. Don’t mess with your face. Curtis tried Botox and had plastic surgery in the past, and it didn’t work (it did make her addicted to painkillers). In the Today show, she said that her advice to her daughters (ages 36 and 26) is to simply let go of the face and let it grow up without interfering.

2. Look less in the mirror. In honor of her sixtieth birthday, Curtis was interviewed by Housekeeping magazine and gave her tips for a good life: wash the car yourself, marry a person who is different from you, and most importantly: don’t rely on the mirror: “I’m sixty, I don’t look like I used to and I don’t need to confront With this fact on a daily basis. When I get out of the shower I can choose to wipe in front of the mirror or with my back to the mirror. I turn my back to the mirror and I feel wonderful.” At another event, Curtis explained that she does not deny her appearance: “I know how I look. I try to accept myself, and looking in the mirror makes it difficult for me, I immediately become critical. If I’m not looking I’m not worried about it.’

3. Forget the term anti-aging. At the Radically Reframing Aging conference, Curtis defined herself as “pro-aging”: “I want to grow old with intelligence, with grace, with self-respect, with energy.”

4. Let go, literally. Before the release of the movie “Everything everywhere at once” Curtis uploaded a picture of herself as the character she plays who is characterized by a sagging chest and a protruding belly and said that her instruction to the team was not to hide anything: “I’ve been tucking in my stomach since the age of 11. My stated goal in this movie was to release every muscle . I have never felt freer, physically and creatively.’

5. Get to know yourself, it will take as long as it takes. In an interview on Greatest Hits Radio, Curtis said that it took her years to get to know herself and feel comfortable with who she is: “When I look back, I see a lot of bad haircuts, prints that I shouldn’t have worn. People I regret sleeping with. There are mistakes, you make them and learn. Life is like a game where you try things and find out what works and what doesn’t work for you and suddenly out of all that – here you are.’

6. Did you find something you like? Beauty. No need to diversify. Curtis told Unity Fair that she has a tendency to buy the products she likes over and over again. On the list: Padded Birkenstocks and Lip Balm by Armani.

7. Don’t apologize for wanting to be home in the evening. She recently appealed to artists like Bruce Springsteen, Yoo Too and Coldplay: do daytime shows. Preferably at noon. “Bruce, I’ll come to your five-hour show if it starts at two in the afternoon,” she says: “That way I can get home and be in bed by seven-thirty.”

8. Cry. When Curtis received the message about the Oscar nomination, she burst into tears, and uploaded everything to Instagram (while wearing pajamas).

Another beautiful thing she said about parenting:

I’ve realized that everything I’ve done has had an impact on them. We have to understand that they are like little paparazzi. They take our picture when we don’t want them to and then they show it to us in their behavior

