January 2024 festival grid

January 4-15: 58th National Dressage and Folklore Festival – Jesús María

– Advance sale: www.paseshow.com.ar. Pre Sale Values ​​3

• Thursday 4 Free Admission

• Friday the 5th – Sunday the 14th: from $9,500

• Monday 15th: from $11,500

-Information: www.festival.org.ar; @festivaljesusmariaoficial

Cosquín dresses up again.

January 7-13: 56th National Festival of Malambo – Laborde

– Cost of tickets to access the festival for seven nights: general $26,000, retirees $23,000, members $20,000

-Reports: www.festivalnacionaldelmalambo.com.ar; @festivalnacionaldelmalambo

January 12-13: BUM BUM Festival, Córdoba (Kempes Stadium)

• Edenentradas.com.ar, Visa and Mastercard (credit and debit)

• Online purchases: collect the physical ticket at Edén Tickets points of sale (they are delivered to the holder of the card with which the purchase was made, with card and ID)

• Purchases from within: collect the physical ticket at the Kempes box office before the event

– Ticket prices: general admission per day from $14,000 + Service Charge (SC), payment for both days from $23,000 + SC

– Points of sale

• Córdoba: Edén and La Mona Museobar record stores

• Villa María: Ecomúsica, San Martín 133

• Rosario: Domington, Sarmiento 920

• San Francisco: only for ticket pickup, Teatro Mayo, 38 Garibaldi Avenue

-Reports: www.festivalbumbum.com.ar; @festbumbum

January 12-14: 56th National Folklore in Water Festival – Villa del Rosario

Tickets: exclusive pre-sale promotional value $5,000 at institutions participating in the pre-sale system.

• Sunday is “La Noche del Pueblo”; Free admission, you must leave beforehand, as the amphitheater’s capacity is limited.

-Reports: @municipalidadvdr

Poultry Festival – Santa María de Punilla

– Tickets from $8,500. Points of sale: Municipality of Santa María de Punilla, Edén Records, www.edenentradas.com

-Information: @festivaldelaavicultura

January 19-21: 67th Northern Cordoban Tradition Week “Father of Festivals” – Deán Funes

-Reports: @deanfunesciudad

January 20-28: 64th National Folklore Festival, Cosquín

-There is still no data on price and ticket sales method. Reports: @aquicosquinok

January 29 and 30: 3rd Cosquín Quartet – Cosquín.

