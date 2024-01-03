January 2024 festival grid

January 4-15: 58th National Dressage and Folklore Festival – Jesús María
• Thursday 4 Free Admission
• Friday the 5th – Sunday the 14th: from $9,500
• Monday 15th: from $11,500
-Information: www.festival.org.ar; @festivaljesusmariaoficial
January 7-13: 56th National Festival of Malambo – Laborde
– Cost of tickets to access the festival for seven nights: general $26,000, retirees $23,000, members $20,000
-Reports: www.festivalnacionaldelmalambo.com.ar; @festivalnacionaldelmalambo
January 12-13: BUM BUM Festival, Córdoba (Kempes Stadium)
• Edenentradas.com.ar, Visa and Mastercard (credit and debit)
• Online purchases: collect the physical ticket at Edén Tickets points of sale (they are delivered to the holder of the card with which the purchase was made, with card and ID)
• Purchases from within: collect the physical ticket at the Kempes box office before the event
– Ticket prices: general admission per day from $14,000 + Service Charge (SC), payment for both days from $23,000 + SC
– Points of sale
• Córdoba: Edén and La Mona Museobar record stores
• Villa María: Ecomúsica, San Martín 133
• Rosario: Domington, Sarmiento 920
• San Francisco: only for ticket pickup, Teatro Mayo, 38 Garibaldi Avenue
-Reports: www.festivalbumbum.com.ar; @festbumbum
January 12-14: 56th National Folklore in Water Festival – Villa del Rosario
Tickets: exclusive pre-sale promotional value $5,000 at institutions participating in the pre-sale system.
• Sunday is “La Noche del Pueblo”; Free admission, you must leave beforehand, as the amphitheater’s capacity is limited.
-Reports: @municipalidadvdr
Poultry Festival – Santa María de Punilla
– Tickets from $8,500. Points of sale: Municipality of Santa María de Punilla, Edén Records, www.edenentradas.com
-Information: @festivaldelaavicultura
January 19-21: 67th Northern Cordoban Tradition Week “Father of Festivals” – Deán Funes
-Reports: @deanfunesciudad
January 20-28: 64th National Folklore Festival, Cosquín
-There is still no data on price and ticket sales method. Reports: @aquicosquinok