Entertainment

Japanese actor Kajita Touma dies suddenly at the age of 22

Sina Entertainment News According to reports, Japanese actor Kajita Touma died on September 16 at the age of 22. He became famous by participating in the love reality show “Love Over the Weekend”, and fell in love with the model Aoki Caihua in the show. , The two got married in November 2020 and welcomed their daughter’s birth in April 2021.

Kajita Touma Brokerage Company issued an obituary on the 27th:

“Touma Kajita passed away suddenly on September 16, 2022. We are very sorry to report to the fans who supported Kajita and those who took care of Kajida. According to the wishes of the bereaved family, vigils and funerals will be held only by close relatives. Relatives and staff We are all in a vortex of grief, please convey to everyone in the media that he sincerely hopes that you can take care of the deep grief of your relatives, and I would like to inform you while expressing my heartfelt condolences.”

