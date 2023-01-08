[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 09, 2023]On the evening of January 8, the American Shen Yun World Art Troupe performed a performance at the Hyogo Prefectural Art and Culture Center in Japan. Executives from a large Japanese electric company watched the Shen Yun performance In the end, he made no secret of saying that he gained strength from the show.

Park Chenzhu, executive of a large Japanese electric company: “It’s wonderful. I saw the advertisement on Instagram before, but when I saw the performance with my own eyes, I was amazed that the performance was amazing and I was moved! The actors have soft bodies, Even the fingertips are beautiful, so soft and delicate, I am amazed.”

Park Chenzhu, an executive of a large Japanese electric company, said bluntly that this is an art that has never been seen before.

Park Jin Joo: “Honestly, this is really art that I’ve never seen. The music, dance, expressions, everything is amazing.”

He made no secret of saying that he felt energy from the actors.

Park Chenzhu: “I feel a lot of energy. I am full of energy now, and more energy will emerge tomorrow. In short, everything is so beautiful, gorgeous, powerful, and superbly skilled. I think when I wake up tomorrow morning, I think about it. From the performance I saw today, my emotions will be sublimated again in various ways.”

Japanese piano player Reiko Ito praised that when the curtain opened, it looked like a beautiful scroll.

Reiko Ito: “When the curtain opened, it was like a painting. I was also amazed by the beauty of time that entered the painting, which was the most surprising thing. The coordination between the dancers and the dance moves of the actors were very good .In addition, the costumes are exquisite, and the coordination of the fan and the hands is also wonderful.”

Reiko Ito was full of praise for the folk dance “Snow Mountain Carol”.

Reiko Ito: “The rhythm of the music is very fast. It is very difficult to perfectly combine music and dance, but it is perfectly presented.”

NTDTV’s Japanese reporter station in Hyogo prefecture interviewed and reported