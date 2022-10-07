The legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld has a huge influence on the fashion industry. It was announced a few days ago that the 2023 Met Gala will be the main axis of its immortal works. Today, there is news that Karl Lagerfeld’s life will be adapted into a movie and put on the big screen. Jared Leto interprets the corner of “Lafayette”.

According to “WWD” reports, Jared Leto, after playing the role of Paolo Gucci in “Gucci: Murder of the Giants”, once again challenged the cross-movie and fashion fields this time. In addition to starring, he is also one of the co-producers. Created together with work partner Emma Ludbrook, and three close confidants of the designer, Pier Paolo Righi, Caroline Lebar, and Sébastien Jondeau, all of whom have worked under Karl Lagerfeld for more than ten years, and Caroline Lebar even served as his brand , Personal consultant for 35 years, Karl Lagerfeld can be said to have an extraordinary understanding.

Regarding this collaboration, Pier Paolo Righi shared: “In fact, several film companies and producers have approached Karl Lagerfeld’s team to discuss the possibility of a biopic, and it was not until we met Jared Leto that we really felt that the story could be told through. Speaking in an artistic way, it was his vision that gave us the confidence that Karl Lagerfeld would love to see it.”

At present, the title of the film has not yet been finalized, and the details of the plot have not been released, but Jared Leto mentioned in a statement that the work will push the artistic limit of biographical films while paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. Readers may wish to pay attention to Hypebeast to get the film at any time. related news.