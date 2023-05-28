Hugo Kogan, the genius inventor of Magiclick, died at the age of 88

“Invention was as important as eating.” That phrase describes him in life and work. Owner of infinite creativity, Hugo Kogan, the inventor of the Magiclick, has passed away at the age of 88. Among the distinctions that adorned his offices, he received three times the Diploma of Merit from the Konex Awards for his industrial designs, for the improvements he brought to homes and businesses, a legacy that will make him unforgettable every time industrial design is discussed in Argentina.

A lover of sculpture and drawing, the bankruptcy of his father’s wooden toy factory caused a before and after in his life. He traded art for architecture. He studied two years as a mechanical technician and little by little he began to develop innovative processes and materials.

“A gift for 104 years and to reach the heart”, read the advertisement for Auroclik, the first Magiclick to be promoted on television. Kogan was born on June 12, 1934, he was self-taught and creator of the industrial design career.

“From a very young age I invented. It was a time where production after invention was as important to me as eating”, declared in an interview on Telenueve 4 years ago. “What I was producing or manufacturing had value to the extent that others looked at it with the same affection as me.”

Throughout more than 50 years of experience, he created small and large household appliances, electronic equipment, industrial and family textile machines, among other objects such as radios, bicycles, flashlights, and sewing machines. Detached, Hugo Kogan acknowledged that he gave everything away to avoid family problems.

When he analyzed the future, the inventor stressed: “When I saw what was coming, I felt that the world was falling apart. Because what I imagined could happen was so complex that it terrified me,” Kogan said in the interview. This self-taught man who by 1955 was already designing and creating in the design offices of Philipspassed Tonomac y Aurora Grundig. He had to spend eight years from his beginnings to create the famous Magiclick in 1967. A market study predicted that the first month five thousand units would be sold, but the boom was such that they received orders for 80 thousand.

art mourns him too

He PaintingThrough his Twitter account, he expressed: “It is with sadness that we say goodbye to the designer Hugo Kogan (1934-2023), who dedicated his life to prioritizing the national industry: he designed televisions, radios, flashlights, medical equipment and even invented the iconic Magiclick, ally of homes and emblem of our affective heritage”.

For his part, he National Endowment for the Arts He also echoed the news and made it known on the same social network: “It is with deep regret that we say goodbye to Hugo Kogan, a very prominent and much-loved reference to Argentine Design and FNA 2018 Career Award.”

The IDA non-profit foundation, dedicated to the investigation, archiving and dissemination of Argentine design, posted: “It is with deep sadness that we bid farewell to designer Hugo Kogan. One of the main references of Argentine design, who also had the generosity to accompany this project from its beginnings”.

The country bids farewell to one of the most prolific inventors our country had and who enjoyed the world Goodbye, Hugo Kogan.

