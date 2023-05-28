Home » President Bukele highlights the capture of gang members who murdered the police in Nueva Concepción
President Nayib Bukele highlighted the way in which his Government carries out its work, this after the capture of three gang members who murdered a police officer in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango on May 16.

The president shared an audiovisual that highlights how minutes after the cowardly murder, more than 500 police officers and 5,000 soldiers surrounded Nueva Concepción to find the murderers.

For his part, the president expressed in his publication: “We promised and we fulfilled it,” said President Nayib Bukele.

The fight against crime by the Government of President Nayib Bukele continues. The Security Cabinet has already achieved more than a year without homicides and the capture of more than 70,000 terrorists.

