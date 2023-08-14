Home » Javier Milei in Neuquén, a triumph without celebrations that feeds unbelievers
Javier Milei in Neuquén, a triumph without celebrations that feeds unbelievers

Javier Milei in Neuquén, a triumph without celebrations that feeds unbelievers

Neuquén night said little or nothing yesterday about the results of the national STEP. Honks? Zero. Militancy going out to fill the streets with celebrations? Not at all. One more Sunday with diners enjoying a meal on the sidewalk of a bar and toured by the artisans on a particularly warm day. Not even the candidates who won with their respective spaces they became imbued with a triumphalist spirit.

The almost 40% who voted for Javier Milei yesterday to confirm him as a candidate for President of the Nation It was not seen on the streets and it was something that drew attention. A leader of the province with a position of very high responsibility evaluated yesterday that “the people protested.” “Let’s hope that in October they choose who governs,” raised.

It seems that there is still some disbelief with a result that upsets all politics as we know it: better to think that in general it can be accommodated.

If the general feeling is that, perhaps one can expect a passive attitude among those who did not play a position in this election, for example, the leadership of the MPN, Governor Omar Gutiérrez himself or the one who is about to arrive, Rolando Figueroa.

The stakes are high for Neuquén in the next four years and it is little what Milei made known about her plans for Vaca Muerta, for example, not to mention the impact that their radical economic proposals could have on a business that needs legal stability to be confident in investing.

Times to define if disbelief, slap or convenience wins. Which may or may not be the one that the majorities voted for.

