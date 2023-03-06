The Municipality of Jesús María launched the agenda of activities for Women’s Month in the city and included activities to raise awareness about rights and health.

The activities will take place in different parts of the city and are aimed at people of all ages.

Within the framework of the Micaela Law, a meeting-workshop will be offered for municipal officials where they can discuss and facilitate tools for the implementation of Public Policies with a gender perspective.

The events began yesterday with the parade of entrepreneurs and businesses in the city in Plaza Pío León.

Meanwhile, this Wednesday the 8th the artistic-creative workshops “Mateada de Mujeres” will be held. The cycle of meetings will take place in different neighborhoods of the city, with the aim of generating spaces for exchange between women through tools such as writing, photography and other artistic techniques.

Also, on the same March 8, the 8M Exhibition will be inaugurated. From 8 pm, the rooms of the Torre Céspedes will be filled with art with the presentation of the third edition of the exhibition. In the exhibition, eight women from the city will be honored through eight artistic languages.

In addition, the launch of the third edition of the program “Entre Nosotras” will take place. It is a mentoring space between businesswomen and entrepreneurs. It will be held at the Jesús María Commercial and Industrial Center, at 4:30 p.m., reported FM Comunicar.

Friday the 10th

Radio theater “Antidotes of melancholy”

It will be in the Auditorium of the Rural Society of Jesús María, from 9 pm. The show directed by Marcelo Guma, will feature the participation of women artists from the area.

saturday 11

Inauguration of the photographic exhibition “Rural Women”. The Juan Bruera exhibition, curated by Natalia Mónaco, will open at 8:30 p.m., at the Luis Biondi City Museum. The photographs portray women from the interior of Cordoba who work in the fields.

Domingo 12

Marathon-bicitour “We challenge ourselves for them, for us, for all of us”. A new edition of the recreational event exclusively for women is coming. The epicenter of the activities will be the Explanada del Ferrocarril.

Free registration for the 5k marathon: bit.ly/MaratónBicitourJM

Free bicitour registration: bit.ly/BicitourJM

From Monday 27 to Friday 31 March

Pap campaign. Within the framework of the World Day for the Prevention of Cervical Cancer, which is commemorated every March 26, the Municipality will carry out PAP tests throughout the week in the municipal health centers.

