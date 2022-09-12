Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the most popular events of the Vicenzaoro edition that closes tomorrow in Vicenza was a meeting organized by Assogemme on the beauty and importance of natural gems, in a market increasingly populated by synthetic alternatives. The battle between the two fronts is intense: those who defend natural gems underline their uniqueness, their genesis as a natural creature that is thousands of years old, while fans of synthetics highlight their greater sustainability, citing, for example, the numbers of tons of land to be excavated to obtain gems.

By 2025, one third of purchases will be oriented towards sustainability

According to a McKinsey-Bof report that examines the state of sustainability in the jewelery industry, by 2025 one third of jewelery purchases will be influenced by the degree of sustainability of brands, a choice shared especially by younger generations, who are more attentive to the issue than previous. An attention that could go so far as to overshadow the debate on the nature of precious materials and instead make their degree of transparency, traceability, consumption of resources, respect for human rights, regardless of their origins, decisive.

New values ​​are appearing on the jewelry industry, and alongside design and carats, brands will compete on ethical certifications. Yet the same certifications are at the center of complex problems, if not open conflicts. Let’s take one of the best known, the Kimberley Process, born in 2003 after the “blood diamonds” scandal to try to ban them from the market.

Il Kimberley Process Meeting in Kasane, in Botswana

The necessary revision of the Kimberley Process

In the last session, which was held between 20 and 24 June in Botswana, critical issues emerged that split two fronts: the issue was whether to consider Russian diamonds, during the war in Ukraine, as diamonds from conflict zones , therefore make them fall within the case of banned diamonds. Alrosa, 33% owned by the Russian government, produces about a third of the world‘s diamonds, and in 2021 Russia exported 4.5 billion dollars. The Russian front – made up of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, the Central African Republic and Mali – beat the western one – led by Ukraine, the European Union, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States – and the issue was not even put on the agenda. In reality, the environment has long been asking for a review of the process, to broaden the too narrow definition of conflict diamonds, which for example today excludes those managed by corrupt governments. The same failed anti-Russian front has split the so far solid Responsible Jewelery Council (Rjc), an NGO founded in 2005 and currently leader in the sector for the certification of ethics, abandoned by noble members and finally also by its charismatic director, Iris Van der Veken, which today leads the Watch & Jewelery Initiative 2030, signed by Cartier, Kering, Montblanc and Chanel among others.

Iris Van Der Veken

Earthquake also in the Responsible Jewelery Council

The Rjc now has about 1,600 members, and it is interesting to underline that those based in Italy are the most numerous after the United States. Furthermore, in the last year Italy has brought the highest number of new members to the Rjc. Yet, if we look closely at the composition of those who subscribe to the protocols required by the Rjc, half are jewelry producers, i.e. brands, while the other crucial players in the supply chain are the minority: for example, metal and gem extractors barely represent 1%, even if they represent the most difficult phases to trace in the whole industry.