A market that continues to shine, it must be said, despite a context of uncertainty. Indeed, partly thanks to it. The jewelry industry will continue its growth in 2022 as well, according to a consolidated trend, fueled by the propensity to invest in safe-haven assets that began with the pandemic and continued in the current context of geopolitical tensions. The Jewels Special on newsstands on Wednesday 7 December with Il Sole 24 Ore is dedicated to the numbers, but also to the stories of the maisons, their strategies and their novelties: 30 pages that will start from the numbers, those of the recent Altagamma-Bain Worldwide Luxury Market Monitor, for which the jewelery will close 2022 with sales up by around 28 billion euros, +23-25% on 2021 but above all +36/38% compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Not only that: also for 2023 the sector is expected to maintain an excellent trend, with an 8% increase in sales, a percentage second only to leather goods, driven by the propensity to purchase iconic pieces and the most famous brands. Typologies that benefit Italy, where the highest quality gold districts in the world are concentrated, as confirmed by the almost 30% growth in exports of made in Italy jewelery in the first nine months of 2022, estimated by Confindustria moda.

This liveliness feeds a virtuous growth cycle for companies in the sector: the Jewels Special describes their strategies, both of the global maisons and of the more niche brands, starting with the necessary investments in multi-channels, but also in the opening of shops in strategic markets such as the United States and Asia, and in the expansion of manufacturing, precisely to satisfy the growing global demand for precious stones. Investments also oriented towards training, with more and more brands opening their own academies to train new workers. In addition to highlighting emerging brands, the Special will offer four showcase pages with new creations, proposals that bring jewelery to accessories, trends genderless loved by the younger generations (which by 2030 will generate at least 30% of luxury purchases) and even hi-tech devices embellished with gems.