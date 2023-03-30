jey mammonlooking at the camera, said: “I am going through, perhaps, The worst moment of my life. The levels of anguish that I am experiencing I have never experienced. I didn’t know what I’m feeling that you could live, I didn’t know that a person could go through what I’m going through. Is new for me. That is why for a week or so I have had an urgent need to go out and shout, not to say, to shout, I want to go out and shout all over the place what I am going to tell you”.

“But you know what? It doesn’t come out. I can’t, I don’t have the strength. I’m in this chair and I can’t stand up. I did not violate, I did not abuse. I did not drug anyone. Never, never in life. I didn’t and I wouldn’t. We are talking about a 14 year old boy. This is what is important. Now, to understand things a little more, I need to go deeper,” she said.

Jey Mammon Called for a “Truth Trial”: What the Process Is About

“I know Lucas. I’m not going to say ‘I don’t know who he is, I don’t know him’. I know him. He met Lucas on April 25, 2009. He says he saw me at a party and that he was 14 years old. He was 16 years old at that party. We met at that party. We exchanged a few words. There are witnesses, there are videos. You can prove what I’m saying,” she added.

“I had a bond with Lucas, I had a relationship with Lucas“He made it clear. And he stressed:” I am not going to put my bond with him under a rug, nor did I do it at the time, because we went hand in hand down the street, we kissed in the street. That bond lasted until he was approximately 25 years old.between comings and goings”.

Fernando Burlando spoke about the Jey Mammon case: “I was not 14 years old, I was 16”

He also stated that “it was a bond full of love, containment, consent. Nothing further from rape, abuse, drugging… Nothing of that. I deny it again, I need to deny it outright all the time. I need to do it!”.

This is part of the driver’s story, which ended by saying: “I need a Trial for the Truth, a judicial proceeding without penal effects. I need it. And the elements are there so that I can carry it out. I need to get my life back, as simple as I tell you. Thank you”.

