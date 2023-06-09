Jia Ling wants to lose 100 catties for her new role? ! It is equivalent to losing a person’s weight directly. Netizens are stunned: Is it safe? -Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Jia Ling wants to lose 100 catties for her new role? ! It is equivalent to losing a person’s weight directly. Netizens are stunned: Is it safe?

#贾玲要几重100睡# for the new role# rushed to the hot search. It is said that Jia Ling has put in a lot of effort for the new drama “Hot and Hot”, and her biggest goal is to lose weight. Cinematographer and director of photography Liu Yin revealed in an interview that the filming of “Hot and Hot” is temporarily suspended because Jia Ling has to complete a weight loss plan of nearly 100 catties.

Seeing this hot search, many netizens expressed shock, what is the concept of losing 100 catties? Many girls weigh less than 100 catties, which is equivalent to directly losing a person’s weight, which is too scary. Will there be any harm to the body?

Chen Qiuxia, deputy director of the Nutrition Department of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (Zhejiang Xinhua Hospital) and national registered dietitian Chen Qiuxia said that from the perspective of a clinical nutritionist, under normal circumstances, under the guidance of a nutritionist, three months It is relatively safe to lose 5%-15% of the recommended body weight. “But Jia Ling’s situation is a job requirement. It is also possible to lose weight in a short period of time under special circumstances, but the way to lose weight is very important, and it must be carried out under the guidance of a professional nutritionist. Ordinary people do not recommend imitating gone.”

It is safer to lose 100 catties for more than 6 months

Chen Qiuxia said that short-term weight loss of 100 catties is an extremely low-energy weight loss that requires strict control by a professional nutritionist.

“In the process of extreme weight loss, the weight is lost. When the fat is lost, the good ingredients in the body, such as muscle protein, that are helpful to the human body are also lost. In this way, when the weight loss is completed, the basal metabolism of the person drops. , Immunity has also declined, and it will easily rebound after stopping weight loss.” Chen Qiuxia said that during the weight loss process, the body still needs to be supplied with protein, trace elements, vitamins, and low-dose fat. “Under the guidance of a nutritionist, it is also possible to lose 100 pounds, but from the perspective of health and safety, the duration should be at least 6 months. If you want to lose so much weight in a shorter period of time, the body may protest.”

The key to weight loss is fat percentage

Fat content in the reduced “meat”

Better than 80%

Public information and reports mentioned that Jia Ling was born in 1982 and is 166cm tall. At the end of 2022, Jia Ling went to the hospital for a physical examination, and her weight had soared to nearly 300 catties. If the body mass index (BMI) is calculated according to this height and weight, Jia Ling’s body mass index (BMI) may be as high as 54.43 when she was the fattest.

BMI is an important indicator of obesity, calculated as the square of weight (kg) ÷ height (m). The criteria for judging the degree of obesity, the normal body mass index of the Asian population is 18.5-22.9; the body mass index of 23-27.4 is pre-obesity (overweight); the body mass index of 27.5-32.4 is (mild) obesity; degree) obesity; body mass index greater than or equal to 37.5 is (severe) obesity.

Chen Qiuxia said that the fat content of normal adults accounts for 15%-20% of body weight. Fat content refers to the fat weight in the human body, which accounts for the proportion of the total body weight.

If the body fat content is too high, it is highly suggestive of obesity or endocrine system abnormalities, and if the body fat content is too low, it is highly suggestive of malnutrition or malabsorption. The measurement of body fat content is very meaningful to help judge whether there is obesity or the risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

“When we lose weight, the most important thing is to lose fat. For a 200-pound adult woman, if her body fat has reached 50%, it means that half of her body is fat, which is seriously beyond the normal value and needs to be reduced. Lose 25% of body fat, which is 50 pounds. But at the same time of losing fat, some substances such as muscle protein will also be lost, so nutritionists will scientifically guide fat loss. The fat content in the reduced meat is preferably more than 80% That’s a good way to lose weight.”