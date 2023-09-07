Jiang Mi Er: A Tibetan Film Capturing the Dreams of Teenagers in the Sacred Land

“Jiang Mi Er” Takes Audiences on a Journey Through the Heart of Tibet

Entertainment China News – In the picturesque backdrop of Tibet, the upcoming film “Jiang Mi Er” tells the captivating story of young Dorje and his pursuit of his dreams. Directed by Pan Chaofeng and featuring Tenzin Naojie, Ang Sang, and Tashi Rajong in the lead roles, the film is slated to release on September 19th and will be shown on the special line of the National Federation of Arts.

Co-produced by Beijing Film and Video Time Film, Tibet Paradise Time Culture Communication, and Guangzhou New Impact Culture Communication, “Jiang Mi Er” has already been shortlisted for the Hidden Dragon Unit at the 6th Pingyao International Film Festival. This film, with its strong Tibetan influence, offers a unique glimpse into the customs and traditions of the Tibetan people.

The story follows young Dorje, whose fascination with horses and the legendary figure “King Gesar” leads him to dream of owning his own horse, “Jiang Mi Er”. Dorje and his friends embark on a journey to find horses, but unexpected obstacles and setbacks test their determination and hope. Through simple narratives and relatable characters, the film takes audiences on a heartwarming journey of self-discovery and resilience.

The film’s message, that dreams are the colors that enrich our lives, resonates with both Dorje’s journey and our own aspirations. As Dorje runs across the grasslands, we too are reminded of our own pursuits and the obstacles we face along the way. The film beautifully captures the essence of Tibet, with scenes showcasing the frozen lake of Namtso, the snow-capped mountains, and the vast blue sky, all adding to the magical ambiance of the story.

Director Pan Chaofeng’s love for Tibet is evident in his ten-year journey to create this film. After teaching in Namco and experiencing the unique beauty and spirituality of the region, he fell in love with Tibet and became determined to make a film that honored its sacredness. Finally, after a decade of dedication, “Jiang Mi Er” is his magnum opus, showcasing the profound connection he has developed with the land and its people.

On September 19th, audiences will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of Tibet and be inspired by the touching story of “Jiang Mi Er”. This film promises to take viewers on a journey through the closest and purest place to the sky, where dreams come alive and every step forward brings growth and fulfillment.

