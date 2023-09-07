Shenzhen Team Defeats Liaoning Men’s Basketball in Thrilling Warm-Up Match

Lost to the Shenzhen team in the warm-up match

On September 6, the second station of the 2023 Summer Men’s Basketball Tournament took place in Xiuyan Manchu Autonomous County, Anshan City. The highly anticipated matchup between the Liaoning men’s basketball team and the formidable Shenzhen team ended in disappointment for the former.

The game started with a strong performance from the Shenzhen team, who quickly took a 7-0 lead. The Liaoning team made several adjustments and managed to overtake with a score of 20-18 by the end of the first quarter. The second quarter saw a fierce battle, with Wu Zihan from the Shenzhen team hitting three three-pointers and Li Huyi from the Liaoning team scoring eight consecutive points, resulting in a stalemate on the court.

However, in the third quarter, the Liaoning team struggled to defend against Shenzhen’s pick-and-roll plays. Shen Zijie, a key player from the Shenzhen team, continuously attacked and scored under the basket, disrupting Liaoning’s defensive rhythm. Heading into the final quarter, the Liaoning team’s physical fitness declined, leading to a decrease in their shooting accuracy. The Shenzhen team took advantage of counterattacks to widen the point difference, ultimately winning the match with a final score of 92-73.

Following the game, Liao basketball assistant coach Hugo Lopez expressed concern about their defensive strategies, particularly against pick-and-roll plays and one-on-one defense. He emphasized the need for changes to address these issues.

Despite the loss, the Liaoning team showcased several bright spots in the game. One notable moment came when Liu Yanyu replaced Han Dejun, forming a “twin tower” lineup on the inside. This strategic change significantly improved their rebounding control. Liu Yanyu, who previously served as a substitute player in the fifth position, showed his versatility by playing in the fourth position for the first time. His rapid movements created opportunities for mid-range shots and strong drives to the basket, yielding positive results.

Liu Yanyu made significant progress in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) last season, and his hard work during the summer training sessions paid off in this game. With Morand’s return to the team, the Liaoning basketball team will have more options in terms of the combination of their interior players in the upcoming season.

The Liaoning Daily reporter Li Xiang reported this story from Xiuyan on September 6th.

