AC Milan’s run of four competitive wins in a row came to an end in Serie A on Saturday. The Italian defending champion was beaten 2-1 (0-0) at AC Fiorentina and, after three league wins and one win in the Champions League round of 16, suffered a defeat again.

Nicolas Gonzalez from a penalty in the 49th minute and Luka Jovic just before the end of regulation time (87th) scored the goals for Fiorentina, who are only found in twelfth place in the table. The goal from Theo Hernandez in injury time (90 + 5) was not enough for Milan, currently fourth in the table.

