“Joe Chen and Husband Eric Tsang Celebrate 4th Anniversary in Turkey”

Turkey, 24th Comprehensive News – Celebrity couple Joe Chen and Eric Tsang recently traveled to Turkey to celebrate their 4th anniversary together. The actress and her husband took to social media to share a photo of them holding hands and smiling, showcasing their love for each other.

Chen Qiaoen and Eric Tsang’s relationship began in late 2019 when the two fell in love. Despite their 9-year age difference, their sibling bond transformed into a romantic relationship. On March 31, 2022, they officially registered their marriage, officially becoming husband and wife.

The couple’s affection for each other has been evident since they first met. They have frequently expressed their love through sweet gestures and have embarked on various adventures together. Prior to their trip to Turkey, they also visited South Korea.

On the 22nd, Chen Qiaoen shared a heartwarming photo of the couple on social media, captioning it, “Celebrating our 4th anniversary in Turkey.” In the picture, Joe Chen and Eric Tsang can be seen holding hands and beaming with happiness, radiating the love they have for each other.

Interestingly, this trip also marked the 22nd anniversary of Chen Qiaoen’s debut in the entertainment industry. To commemorate this milestone, the actress shared a solo photo of herself and expressed gratitude towards herself. She said, “Dear you, today is the 22nd year of my debut. Never forget your original intention, always love, and be free. Thank you for loving yourself, thank you for everything, be grateful.”

Fans of the couple have been delighted to witness their blossoming love story and admire their unwavering affection for each other. Joe Chen and Eric Tsang’s adorable display of love in Turkey is just one example of their deep bond and commitment to each other.

As their love continues to grow, fans eagerly anticipate the future milestones and adventures that await this beloved celebrity couple.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

