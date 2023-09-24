previous post

write a title for this article The caries rate among 5-year-old children exceeds 70%. Jingdong Supermarket brings five major dental experts to a live broadcast to popularize the science that fluoride can form a protective layer to prevent caries and give away 150,000 pieces of toothpaste. Financial Industry Information 2023-09-24 13:10:48 Each cubic millimeter of tartar contains approximately 200 million bacteria, so brushing your teeth every day is very necessary. For children, fluoride toothpaste can be used from an early age. Fluoride is a globally recognized anti-caries ingredient, and the amount of fluoride in toothpaste is not enough to cause dental fluorosis. For adults, use at least one centimeter of toothpaste each time you brush. In terms of brushing strength, it is recommended to bend the tip of the toothbrush bristles by one-third.September 20 is National Teeth Day. JD Supermarket teamed up with the China Dental Disease Prevention and Treatment Foundation, as well as the four major brands of Shuke, Lengsuanling, ELMEX and Sensodyne and the five major oral care experts to launch a special session on the oral health care plan from 18:00 to 20:00, attracting super 50,000 users watched, nearly half of whom were consumers stocking up for their families, and a total of 150,000 pieces of high-quality toothpaste were distributed throughout the show.Xu Tongkai, a doctor of dental medicine from Peking University, Xie Xiaofang, a Shuke R&D expert, Dong Haide, a doctor from Lengsuanling R&D Department, Dong Honglie, a doctor from ELMEX, and Zhang Yongxia, a professional channel promotion expert for Sensodyne oral care, brought children’s tooth care, brushing methods, and toothpaste to consumers. Comprehensive science popularization on ingredients and other aspects allows consumers to gain authoritative and professional tooth care knowledge while snapping up high-quality toothpaste for only 1 yuan.Peking University Dental Medicine Expert: Every cubic millimeter of tartar contains2billion bacteria The amount of toothpaste for adults should be at least greater than1centimeterDuring the live broadcast, JD Supermarket teamed up with the China Dental Disease Prevention and Control Foundation to invite Xu Tongkai, a doctor of stomatology from Peking University, to the JD Supermarket live broadcast room to popularize science on topics such as children’s brushing methods, how to choose toothbrushes and toothpastes. During the period, JD Supermarket provided 3,000 tubes of white jade toothpaste during the live broadcast, with a flash sale price as low as 1 yuan.Regarding children’s toothbrushing, Dr. Xu Tongkai said that children should use fluoride toothpaste from an early age, which can effectively prevent dental caries. In terms of dosage, it is recommended that children under 3 years old use toothpaste the size of rice grains, and children 3-6 years old use the size of soybean grains.When it comes to dental fluorosis, Dr. Xu Tongkai said that the occurrence of dental fluorosis is more related to the quality of drinking water, and generally occurs during the tooth growth period. It is less susceptible to dental fluorosis after the teeth are finalized. For fluoride toothpaste, the fluoride content is far from enough to cause dental fluorosis, so patients with dental fluorosis can still use fluoride toothpaste.Dr. Xu Tongkai also emphasized that each cubic millimeter of tartar contains about 200 million bacteria, so brushing your teeth is very important. When it comes to choosing a toothbrush, it is recommended to use a soft-bristled toothbrush. For toothbrushes that claim to be “super soft”, it is recommended to use them when you have oral wounds such as oral ulcers. It is not recommended to use “super soft” toothbrushes for a long time. In terms of brushing strength, it is recommended to bend the tip of the toothbrush bristles by one-third.When choosing toothpaste, Dr. Xu Tongkai particularly emphasized the need to pay attention to the miraculous effects claimed by certain products. In the past, efficacy claims on my country’s toothpaste market were relatively confusing. However, after the “Cosmetic Supervision and Administration Regulations” classified toothpaste as a general cosmetic, slogans such as whitening, treating oral inflammation, sterilizing, and preventing tooth decay can no longer be abused.During the live broadcast, a user mentioned the problem of the color block at the bottom of the toothpaste. Dr. Xu Tongkai said that the color block is used for positioning during production and has nothing to do with the ingredients or efficacy of the toothpaste. Consumers do not need to care about the color block when purchasing toothpaste.Four major brand experts: Enzymes can break the link between tartar formation from the source Damage to tooth enamel is the root cause of most dental diseasesWith the advent of the “intensive” era of oral care, consumers’ demands for dental care and health are becoming increasingly diversified and segmented. During the live broadcast, JD Supermarket joined hands with the four major brands of Shuke, Lengsuanling, ELMEX, and Sensodyne to bring consumers the best in terms of children’s tooth protection, cleansing and whitening, stain removal, and anti-allergic care. Targeted popular science and purchasing guides, as well as great value and low prices across the entire network.According to the Fourth National Oral Health Epidemiological Survey, the caries rate in deciduous teeth of 3-year-old children in my country is 50.8%, and that of 4-year-old and 5-year-old children is as high as 63.6% and 71.9% respectively. The dental caries rate among children remains high. ELMEX, the professional oral care brand with the No. 1 sales volume in many European countries, joins hands with Dr. Dong Honglie to popularize children’s oral care science.According to Dr. Dong Honglie, fluoride is a globally recognized ingredient for preventing dental caries. The fluoride in toothpaste will form a protective layer on the tooth surface, strengthening tooth enamel and resisting acid erosion caused by bacteria decomposing food. Dr. Dong Honglie also introduced the Pap brushing method, the amount of toothpaste for babies, the use of fluoride toothpaste, etc., answering questions for parents, and recommended 2 packs of Aimeis 0-6 years old special anti-cavity toothpaste suitable for babies. .Shuke is an expert brand in the oral care industry, and expert Xie Xiaofang brings a one-stop teeth whitening solution. According to expert Xie Xiaofang, the directional whitening technology of active biological enzymes dissolves and removes stains, which can effectively resist pigments and prevent teeth from turning yellow. In addition, enzymes can break down the links of tartar formation from the source and deeply restore the whiteness of teeth. In terms of whitening, expert Xie Xiaofang recommended Shuke Intelligent Whitening Toothpaste and Shuke Brand Effective Whitening Toothpaste to make teeth whitening easier.As a leader in the anti-sensitivity toothpaste industry, Lengsuanling brings popular science about tooth anti-sensitivity to JD supermarket users. According to Dr. Dong Haide, the enamel on the tooth surface wears away or the gums recede, causing the dentin to be exposed, leaving the originally closed dental tubules in an open state, leading to gum sensitivity. Lengsu Lingyiyan Anti-Sensitive 60 Second Formula Pump Type Toothpaste can take effect in 60 seconds to quickly reduce sensitivity. Consistently used in the morning and evening, it can continuously fight sensitivity, improve the tolerance of teeth to cold, hot, sour and sweet, and get rid of sensitivity problems.As a representative of Sensodyne, a professional anti-sensitivity expert, Zhang Yongxia believes that damaged tooth enamel is the root cause of most dental problems. To fundamentally solve tooth sensitivity, it is necessary to reshape damaged tooth enamel. He recommended the Sensodyne Enamel Health Series, and said that the enamel remodeling factor in toothpaste can continuously penetrate into the cracks of teeth, promote the absorption of fluoride and calcium on the tooth surface, and achieve a virtuous cycle.From third-party data and multiple user surveys, we can see that JD Supermarket has a professional buyer team and selects high-quality goods among various large online and offline supermarkets. Its product prices are relatively competitive and its product quality is the most guaranteed. 