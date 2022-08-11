«To all those who have asked me the reason for not running for parliamentarians. I begin by saying that according to our internal rules, that of the double mandate and the Zero mandate, I believe that I would have been perfectly eligible ». She writes it on Fb Virginia Raggi explaining the three reasons why she didn’t do it. Among these, his “opposition to structural alliances and progressive camps with traditional parties and to date I cannot say with certainty who our future comrades in Parliament will be in the next five years”.

“For this reason, without moral judgments – he adds – I think it is right that those who consider certain scenarios possible and possibly acceptable are candidates to the parliamentarians”. Explaining the reasons for his candidacy to parliamentarians in light of the limitation of the double mandate and the zero mandate, Raggi specifies on Facebook: «In 2021 I was able to reapply by virtue of these two rules and I am currently in the process of a second term. But three essential reasons have guided me. In the first place I was elected to the city council and according to a principle of the 5-star Movement that I respect, if you are elected within an institution, I would not feel comfortable making the leap elsewhere. But above all, I have never hidden my opposition to structural alliances and progressive camps with traditional parties ». «But can you imagine me in a future scenario having to work side by side with those who have always hindered us? Come on, it’s not possible for me! », Explains the former mayor of Rome.

“Finally, everyone knows that in the last five years, as was right for the mandate I had received from Roman citizens, I have lived solely to be Mayor 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. My private life has totally disappeared and I only came to see my son at breakfast. I have lost five of his years and in particular those during which he was trained. Now, in all honesty, I need to catch up with him, to see him grow, to help him, play with him and rediscover him. The freedom regained in my new role is not for me exchangeable or compressible. At least now. To those who are wondering, I would have done a second term as mayor for a second to bring to a conclusion and make sense of everything done in the first term. Now being a counselor and resuming my job allows me to reconcile life and work times. Anyone who knows me knows that I have always thought and said these things but, alas, it is true that I have not motivated publicly. The consistency – he adds – I owe above all to myself, to the path I have made in these twelve years and that I will continue to do as long as I want it, as a city councilor, as an activist and as a member of the guarantee committee. For this reason, I can only renew my best wishes to all the current candidates: may they have the enthusiasm and strength of the first day for the next five years ».