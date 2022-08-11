From the beginning of the month until August 9, 144 infections were reported. Three deaths in the last seven days
Among the 144 cases of West Nile virus infections in humans,
87 experienced neuro-invasive symptoms
33 fever, 23 cases were identified in blood donors.
Virus presence in animals confirmed –
Surveillance also confirmed the presence of the virus in animals: 121 pools of mosquitoes captured in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Piedmont Emilia Romagna and Lombardy tested positive for the virus. 41 positive birds and 6 equid outbreaks were also identified. However, no positivity was found for West Nile in poultry farms.