Among the 144 cases of West Nile virus infections in humans,

87 experienced neuro-invasive symptoms

33 fever, 23 cases were identified in blood donors.

Virus presence in animals confirmed –

Surveillance also confirmed the presence of the virus in animals: 121 pools of mosquitoes captured in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Piedmont Emilia Romagna and Lombardy tested positive for the virus. 41 positive birds and 6 equid outbreaks were also identified. However, no positivity was found for West Nile in poultry farms.