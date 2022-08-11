Since the first artificial satellite of the former Soviet Union took to the sky, human exploration of space has entered a new chapter. In the past few decades, human science and technology have developed rapidly, the pace of space exploration has also accelerated, and the understanding of the universe has also increased. As we all know, after the American astronauts successfully completed the moon landing in the last century, they announced that they would stop exploring the moon, and instead shifted the focus of their work to the planet Mars. There are probes on Mars, and almost all the information we have on Mars so far comes from the announcement of NASA. Although it is impossible for NASA to disclose all information about Mars, it has also helped people understand the red planet to a large extent.

Mars photos reveal bricks (Image: NASA)

In the current human exploration of the universe, Mars is considered to be the most likely planet for life, and it is also considered to be one of the target planets for immigration in the future, and there is already a Mars immigration plan. For these reasons, people have paid great attention to Mars, hoping to find some unusual places on Mars, or to find some clues of civilizations that once existed. Not long ago, some UFO exploration enthusiasts found objects similar to Earth in some high-resolution photos of Mars released by NASA, and carefully observed the structure of these objects, which are likely to be hand-made for use. Bricks for building walls.

These objects are significantly different from the same structural objects naturally formed on Mars, so they are considered: This may be new evidence that life once existed on Mars! NASA also said: “The amount of detail displayed is incredible, and its shape is so perfect that it is impossible to believe that it was formed naturally.” The original photos of the space agency are available online, and readers are expected to analyze it for themselves. According to the “Daily Star” report, although there have been comments that these structures do not indicate whether there is life on Mars, this pattern is not the first time it has been discovered. The photos posted by the UFO explorer group on Facebook show that in the photos returned by many NASA Mars probes, many unnaturally formed strange objects have been found, and even the fossils of ancient Martian creatures have been photographed.

Ancient fossils of Martian creatures (network picture)

Regardless of whether the objects discovered this time are the relics of the previous civilization of Mars, but for lovers who yearn for Mars, the discovery of these objects is undoubtedly imaginative, which further stimulates people’s interest in Mars. of curiosity. In fact, the strange things found on Mars are far more than these, so whether life on Mars exists or not may only be known after landing on Mars. In recent years, scientists have been sending rovers to Mars, hoping to use it to determine whether there is life on the red planet. At the same time, I also hope to obtain detailed information on the climate and geology of this distant planet, so as to prepare for the future human landing on Mars.

