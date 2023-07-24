Johnny Depp Found Unconscious in Budapest Hotel Room, Forcing Hollywood Vampires to Cancel Concert

Johnny Depp, the renowned actor and member of the band Hollywood Vampires, was found unconscious in his hotel room in Budapest, which led to the cancellation of their scheduled concert in the Hungarian city. According to local Hungarian media, Depp was discovered unconscious in his room after allegedly drinking heavily the previous day and throughout the afternoon. The band had been preparing to take the stage but had to cancel the performance due to the actor’s condition.

The news comes as a disappointment to fans who had traveled from near and far to attend the concert. Hollywood Vampires released a statement apologizing to their fans and assuring them that all tickets would be refunded. This incident marks the second time the band had to cancel a show recently, with the previous cancellation being a result of Depp breaking his ankle.

After recovering from his previous injury, Depp and the band embarked on their European tour. However, the unfortunate incident in Budapest led to another cancellation as they were unable to perform in Slovakia due to unfinished construction at the venue. The band expressed their disappointment and hoped to reschedule the show in the future.

Although Hollywood Vampires successfully held a concert in Poland, criticism arose due to videos circulating online showing Depp’s disheveled appearance. Substance abuse has been a significant factor in Depp’s personal life, as it played a role in his legal battle with ex-partner Amber Heard. Depp claimed that he relied on drugs and alcohol to cope with the alleged abuse he suffered at the hands of Heard, and had asked her for support in staying sober. However, he claimed that she continued to drink excessively, ignoring his pleas.

Despite the setbacks, Hollywood Vampires remains determined to continue their tour, with upcoming shows in Germany and the United States. Fans are hopeful that the band will overcome these challenges and deliver the memorable performances they are known for.