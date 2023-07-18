Jordan Brand Set to Release the Eye-Catching ‘Red Cement’ Air Jordan 4 in Second Half of 2023

Jordan Brand to Release “Red Cement” Air Jordan 4 in Second Half of 2023

After the successful collaboration between Jordan Brand’s iconic shoe, Air Jordan 4, and Nike SB earlier this year, fans are eagerly anticipating the launch of several vibrant colorways in the second half of 2023. Among these highly anticipated releases is the standout “Red Cement” edition.

In a departure from the familiar “White Cement” iteration, the “Red Cement” version replaces the original gray main visual color with a striking shade of red, rejuvenating the classic color scheme. The shoe features a premium white leather upper, complemented by a black inner lining and shoelaces. The iconic bracket, heel shoe, and midsole are adorned with a dark red base featuring black polka dots, delivering a captivating design that combines contemporary flair with timeless elements.

The Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” is scheduled for an official release on September 9, 2023, and will retail for a suggested price of $210. Sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan Brand fans alike can look forward to adding this eye-catching and unique iteration of the Air Jordan 4 to their collections.

With its bold color scheme and refined details, the “Red Cement” Air Jordan 4 is set to become a must-have for sneakerheads around the world. Stay tuned for more updates on the release and availability of this highly anticipated sneaker.

