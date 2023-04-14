Former Big Brother contestant Julieta Poggio went to see Sex at the Gorriti Art Center and had a meeting with the director José María Muscari. Since then there has been speculation about a future job for the contestant who was part of the reality show. Later, Muscari himself was the one who confirmed that she will be one of the protagonists of a play.

“I have wanted to do a specific play for a long time and I think she is the ideal actress to star in it. Now we are dealing with a rights issue with the producers, who are Carlos and Tomás Rottemberg. As soon as the rights are defined, the project will come to fruition,” Muscari said.

In a note with TN Show, he highlighted Julieta Poggio’s “energy” and added:

“It seems spectacular to me, I paid attention to her from the beginning of the program and I always saw that she was an actress who was trained. I can’t tell you much more, but for now, what’s great is knowing that Juli is going to be the protagonist. For me personally, it’s a super challenge because I love the energy he drives.”

Muscari said that the project “is on track to make it happen” and advanced that the idea is that it can be released in July on Corrientes avenue.

The director revealed that it is a national theater classic. “From what I feel, she will be great so that Julieta can put not only her talent, but also all her empathy, which is essential for the role that she is going to have to face,” he said.

Rusherking got upset with Julieta Poggio

Rusherking stopped following Julieta Poggio, after the former Big Brother participant will tell in an interview that the rapper had followed her on her networks.

He pointed out that it also coincided with the moment that Rusherking separated from China Suárez.



