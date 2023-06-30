Juan Ingaramo: “My creative processes are more from the heart and intuition than from reason”

Although urban music continues to dominate the Argentine music scene, Juan Ingaramo He has managed in recent years to carve out a place at the rhythm of a Cordovan quartet.

The 36-year-old artist was nominated for the Gardel Awards in the category of “Best Alternative Pop Album”, for his album “Summer Pack”, He made his debut as an actor in the second season of The Kingdom (Netflix) and in less than two months he launched a collaboration with Zoe Gotusso entitled “Two Strangers”, was part of the Hotel Miranda next to Emmanuel Horvilleur with the version of “Treason”, and premiered the song “Cheer up”, with Marcela Kloosterboer as the protagonist of the video clip.

“Releasing music is like watering a garden. It is beginning to flourish and it is a very beautiful moment”, expressed Juan in dialogue with Music Profile.

“Cheer up” means the beginning of a new stage for Ingramwhose purpose is to end up on a record, hence the importance of this song.

“Musically it is another of my experiments. He has a 90s, 2000 thing. Evokes my upbringing in Córdoba. A bit of that universe”. mused the musician.

It is no coincidence that the video for the theme takes place in Super Park, in his hometown. “(In the park) I spent many happy days, that’s why I think It’s like a little trip back in time, brought to today“, said.

– How is your songwriting process?

– It happens in several ways, luckily. There is nothing very routine or fixed. In the case of this song, a chorus appeared to me one Sunday afternoon, on the piano, which is a bit. And there was a middle moment of inspiration. And what remains is more method work. But in general, everything happens without much mental control and once you see it, with the video on Monday, you say “ah, here I mix this with this”, but I don’t do it the other way around. It’s not that I want to make a mixture of merengue with pop… it happens. My creative processes are more from the heart and intuition than from reason.

– How did Marcela Kloosterboer come to the video?

– We were in Córdoba with my wife (Violeta Urtizberea) and she was doing her work in Carlos Paz. So we went to see her, we ate. And at the same time I start producing this video and looking for the actress, It occurs to Violeta that she tell Marcela. I wrote to him and told him the idea, I sent him the song and it is so divine and so professional, more than one imagines, and there it is, in the video you can see that it is light.

Marcela Kloosterboer stars in the video for “Animate.” (Juan Ingaramo Press)

On March 22, it premiered on Netflix the second season of The kingdoma political thriller starring Diego Peretti, Joaquín Furriel, Mercedes Moran and Peter Lanzani, Nancy Duplaa and Chino Darínamong other great performers, and signifies the acting debut of Juan Ingaramowho plays the shepherd Bástian.

“It was a very nice and very enriching experience,” reflected the young man from Cordoba.

– What does this foray into the small screen mean for your career?

– It opened a very important window for me. He gave me the possibility to know that I can act. As a viewer, as an audience I have seen and admired the actors and one day incredibly it was my turn and humbly, I don’t know if they saw it, but if they saw it they will know that I did it well (laughs). I would never say this about a song of mine or a show, but the truth is that it turned out well for me. It didn’t seem like my first time acting and it brought me a lot of happiness. They are inviting me to act in cute things. It’s very crazy, but… what I’m telling you… a portal has opened to an unknown dimension that I like and enjoy a lot.

Juan Ingaramo launched “Dos Extraños”, together with Zoe Gottuso. (Juan Ingaramo Press)

– And what did Violeta say?

– Yes, she passed with a 10. She can also tell me the truth. We saw it together when she came out, and she was kind of surprised. I was surprised too. I expected less, but good, very good (laughs).

– So are you going to get into acting?

– I handle it with patience, because… what happened to me is that acting was a game for me. Since it’s not my discipline, it’s not my job, it’s not what I studied, I had no expectations or ambition, I didn’t have any mandate and I didn’t have to prove anything to anyone. They called me knowing that I hadn’t acted, whatever, and it just happened to me that it was all fun and play and it reminded me of my first steps in music, when I was totally unaware of the industry, or what was going on around the songs and it even helped me to look for that again, the game, which is fundamental in any circumstance of life, I think.

– Now we go for the Martín Fierro, then.

– You imagine! Who tells you Look, a song came out in which I’m with Miranda, on a Miranda album, something surreal. She recorded a video clip with Marcela. Anything can happen.

Juan Ingaramo and Emmanuel Horvilleur joined Miranda for the version of “Taición”.

– How did you come to be part of Hotel Miranda? And what does it mean to you?

– Look, I’m not objective when talking about Miranda (laughs). Miranda is a band that changed my life. I heard it for the first time at the age of 15 or 16, in such a rock context as Argentina was in the 2000s, it was 100% rejected and what it gave me was a possibility of freedom. I said “ah look, there is another way. There are people breaking the schemes ”. From that, for my musical career, it was always a reference and inspiration, because it was also what I always looked for: not following patterns, breaking stereotypes a bit, even though I am from Cordoba and I like fernet (laughs), I break others. But the truth is that Miranda has always been that. And today, that she is in her best moment, of pure legitimation, being part of that is a gift of music and life. So thank you Miranda, thank you Ale and Juliana once again. I love them.

– It was impossible for you to imagine the first time you heard that song, that one day you would be doing the reversal with them.

– Great song. And that time of theirs. All its eras are brilliant, but that’s just the era in which I connect. One in this career is always thinking about what’s next, but at the same time the things that are happening are very nice and that’s enough also to feel good and be happy.

Juan has just returned from his tour of Mexico and is already preparing to cross the pond and do his first tour on European soil in Spain next October.

“Spain is coming, I haven’t been there for a long time and it’s so far and so close at the same time. Find people who listen to your music. I’m not really used to those things yet. So enjoying, eager, handle and working”, concluded Ingaramo.

