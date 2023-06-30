Home » Protesters cause damage to the largest municipal library in Marseille
Protesters cause damage to the largest municipal library in Marseille

They report that no books were damaged by the attack perpetrated during the protests over the death of a 17-year-old teenager at the hands of a police officer.

The massive protests over the death of a 17-year-old teenager at the hands of a police officer in France became more violent this Thursday in the city of Marseille, where protesters vandalized the largest municipal library by breaking windows and causing several fires, local media report. .

Several protesters broke the windows of the Alcázar library, they threw smoke bombs into their lobby and, according to videos posted on social networks, firecrackers exploded inside the municipal facility. A police source stated that, despite the material damage, including broken glass in the library, no books were damaged as a result of the riots.

During the night from Thursday to Friday, about 500 public and private buildings were set on fire by the protesters. Late in the morning of this day, 119 public buildings were attacked, including 34 town halls, 28 schools and 57 other buildings. The rioters also attacked 79 Police and Gendarmerie stations.

