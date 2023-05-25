Juan, the electrician who won the 8 steps and moved everyone

Each broadcast of the 8 steps of the three million generates great expectations, mainly, when it comes to knowing the history of the participants. Of course, the entertainment format continues to captivate families with its question-and-answer dynamics. However, many share and get excited about the development and outcome of the game when the stories of the players are known.

This Wednesday, the one who moved everyone was Juan, an electrician from Moreno and father of 7 children. After going around the different instances and confessing his admiration for the host of the program, it was time for the final. There, the contestant prevailed and could not contain the emotion. He broke down and spent a long time to compose himself and recover his speech.

“Juan Gómez, three million pesos, the three million are yours, you won them in full! Congratulations Juan, many congratulations”, exclaimed Guido Kaczka after the response that consecrated the participant.

“How is Marta going to be,” he told her, alluding to the participant’s wife. “Happy, and my daughters even more so,” answered Juan with a laugh. His wife, his daughters and thanks to God. “Daiana, Laura, Martín, Luana, Zaira, Selena, Lucía, they are your daughters,” said the driver, referring to the rest of the participant’s family, who also plays the guitar and gives free electricity courses.

“Twenty-two years of marriage with Marta, they met in the Church, and your sister María Rosa will also be a douchebag,” added Guido. Before, the participant had thanked him: “This program brought the family back together. We meet with our seven children in the room that is where we have the television”. Guido was moved and agreed with a deep silence.

Juan Gómez could not avoid the emotion when he prevailed in the final of the cycle led by Guido Kaczka. “This was given to me by the Lord, it goes from above,” he said to later confirm that he plans to return for the 6 million.

