Judge affirmed “feeling anger and annoyance” before the possible incorporation of Schiaretti to JxC

The national senator of the PRO and candidate for governor of Córdoba for Together for Change (JxC), Louis Judgeassured today that he felt “anger and annoyance” at the proposal of the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, to add the Mediterranean president Juan Schiaretti to the ranks of the opposition coalition.

«I have a mixture of disappointment, anger and annoyance. They think that from the Port they are going to tell you what you have to do. We want to put an end to Peronism in Córdoba, which is why it bothers me when from Buenos Aires, with a calculator, they give us directions,” Judge added in statements to Radio Continental.

The possible incorporation of schiaretti to JxC – promoted by the Buenos Aires head of government and presidential candidate of the PRO, Horacio Rodriguez Larrtetawas dealt with yesterday by the National Table of the opposition space, but an agreement was not reached and the decision was postponed for a meeting that until now has no date.

«I have a handful of convictions that I will not leave. I am not going to go to Jujuy to tell Morales which has to add to Miracle Room (The social leader detained in that province since 2016. “You have to be respectful of the jurisdictions. I do not accept this outrage,” said the senator about Morales, who also endorses the arrival of the Cordovan president to the ranks of JxC.

Judge was present yesterday -without being invited- at the meeting of the National Board of JxC to show his disagreement with the possible landing in the coalition of who is his main rival in the local elections that will be held in Córdoba on June 25.

“I cannot explain to the people (the Córdoba electorate) that Schiaretti today is this, and that tomorrow it can be something else, for convenience,” he remarked.

Ayer, Morales announced that the meeting of the National JvC Table went to “an intermediate room” to resolve the incorporations of schiaretti and also that of José Luis Espert to the opposition space.

For the candidate for governor of Córdobathe JxC Board “is evaluating a very high cost” and complained about “the fortune they are spending on advertising and gifts.”

«It does not help me that they tell me that they want me to be governor of Córdoba and then do the opposite. I don’t need to be patted on the back.” pointed out.



