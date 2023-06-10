Julián Álvarez is already part of a select group after winning the Champions League

Julian Álvarez today became the third Argentine footballer to win a FIFA World Cup and a Champions Leagueafter the historic consecration of Manchester City against Inter in the Istanbul final.

the cordovan He did not have minutes on the pitch of the Atatürk Olympic stadium but he did make a valuable contribution throughout the campaign three goals and two assists in 10 appearances at the tournament.

The ‘Araña’ scored two goals in the group stage against Copenhagen of Denmark and Seville of Spain and the last one in the second leg semifinal against Real Madrid, champion last year.

Julian, 23 years old, closed a perfect season by winning the triple with the British club (Premier League, FA Cup, Champions), who arrived after lifting the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December 2022.

those titles, achieved in his first year as a Manchester City player, add to six achieved with River Plate (one of them, the Copa Libertadores 2018) and another two with the Argentine National Team (Copa America 2021 and Finalissima 2022).

Álvarez He completed the Argentine trio of winners of a World Cup and a Champions League. Messi and Di María were the first to achieve it in Qatarafter winning four Champions with Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015) and one with Real Madrid (2014), respectively.



