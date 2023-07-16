Jungkook’s First Solo Single “SEVEN” Released, K-POP Summer Wars Begin, and More Exciting Updates from the K-POP World

BTS Jungkook’s First Solo Single “SEVEN” Released, K-POP Summer Wars Begins

Seoul, July 16- BTS member Jungkook has officially released his first solo single titled “SEVEN.” The youngest member of the popular Korean boy group dropped his much-anticipated solo track on July 14th. With this release, Jungkook becomes the sixth BTS member to make his solo debut, following in the footsteps of J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, and SUGA.

According to their agency BIGHIT MUSIC, “SEVEN” is a mesmerizing song with a light and magical melody, perfectly showcasing Jungkook’s captivating vocals. The music video for the track features popular Korean actor Han So Hee, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans. Additionally, American rapper Latto lent her vocals as backup, having previously achieved a No. 3 placement on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her hit single “Big Energy.”

Jungkook’s solo venture was heavily promoted, with BIGHIT MUSIC releasing short video teasers and concept photos ahead of the official release. Fans eagerly anticipated the solo debut, and the concept photo provided by Yonhap News Agency gave a glimpse into the artwork and visuals of Jungkook’s new album.

In other news in the K-POP industry, the summer battle has commenced with various groups preparing for comebacks. NewJeans, EXO, NMIXX, and OH MY GIRL are among the K-POP groups releasing new songs in July. NewJeans is set to drop their second mini-album “Get Up” on July 21st, with their prelude song “Super Shy” already reaching the top spot on Melon’s real-time list. EXO also made a comeback with their seventh regular album “EXIST,” and the title track “Cream Soda” received a tremendous response.

Girl group NMIXX released their new album “A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream” on July 11th, featuring a song written by JYP’s representative producer, Park Jinyoung. OH MY GIRL is gearing up for their comeback with the release of their new album “Golden Hourglass,” scheduled for July 24th.

NCT DREAM, the popular Korean boy group, successfully concluded their second world tour “THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A DREAM” in Mexico City on July 11th. The tour saw them perform in 26 cities across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and other regions. Additionally, NCT DREAM will be releasing their third full-length album titled ‘ISTJ’ on July 17th. The album’s title is inspired by the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator personality test and will contain ten songs, including the titular track “ISTJ.”

YG Entertainment, one of the leading entertainment agencies, thrilled fans with the announcement of their new girl group, BABYMONSTER. The seven-member group is expected to make their official debut in September. BABYMONSTER’s debut album will showcase a hip-hop sound with a strong rhythm. YG Entertainment has enlisted well-known overseas producers to work on the album, heightening the anticipation for their debut. BABYMONSTER is the agency’s first girl group launch in seven years, following the success of BLACKPINK.

Lastly, ZEROBASEONE, a boy group formed through the Mnet TV talent show “Boys Planet,” has achieved an incredible feat. Their debut album “YOUTH IN THE SHADE” sold over one million copies on the first day of its release. This accomplishment marks the first time a K-POP group has achieved such a milestone for their debut album.

The K-POP industry continues to captivate fans worldwide with its talented artists and exciting releases. Fans eagerly await the upcoming comebacks and debuts in the months to come.

(Note: This news article is based on the content provided by Yonhap News Agency. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.)

