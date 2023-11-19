Home » Karla Guilfú: The Favorite to Win Miss Universe 2023 – Where and How to Watch in Puerto Rico
Karla Guilfú: The Favorite to Win Miss Universe 2023 – Where and How to Watch in Puerto Rico

Karla Guilfú: The Favorite to Win Miss Universe 2023 – Where and How to Watch in Puerto Rico

Karla Guilfú, the current representative of Miss Puerto Rico, is poised as one of the top contenders to enter the finals of Miss Universe 2023. The prestigious beauty pageant is scheduled to take place this Saturday, November 18 at the Gymnasium José Adolfo Pineda National in the city of San Salvador, El Salvador. The official broadcast for Puerto Rican viewers will be presented exclusively by WAPA TV.

For those looking to watch the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in Puerto Rico, WAPA Televisión is available on a variety of platforms including Dish Network, Verizon FiOS, DirecTV, Wikisat, Liberty, and Spectrum. This allows viewers from different providers to tune in and catch all the action from the highly anticipated competition.

Additionally, WAPA Television will be featuring an exclusive preview of the pageant at 8 pm prior to the main event. Hosted by Diane Ferrer and Bryan Villarini, the program promises special guests who will share insights and experiences related to Karla Guilfú, the representative of Puerto Rico. Among the guests are individuals close to Karla’s family, friends, as well as fashion and beauty experts who will analyze her career in the pageant.

The pageant itself will begin at 9 pm on television, and in the digital coverage of Claro’s Social Media Center through the official Miss Universe Puerto Rico account on Facebook. This will provide viewers with comprehensive coverage and analysis of Karla’s journey in the competition.

Born in the city of Patillas, Puerto Rico, Karla Guilfú is a 25-year-old model who has already secured several titles and recognitions in the world of beauty pageants. She is touted as one of the favorites to win the crown in the Miss Universe 2023 competition, with her elegance and presence on the catwalk lauded by experts. Karla’s impressive credentials include titles such as Miss Supranational Puerto Rico 2021, Miss Patillas Universe 2023, and Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2023.

The 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant promises to be a spectacular event, providing viewers with an unparalleled display of beauty and talent. Don’t miss the chance to witness this exciting competition on WAPA Televisión or via digital platforms for a truly unforgettable experience.

