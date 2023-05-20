Home » Katharina Thalbach reads in the Distel
Katharina Thalbach (archive image) Photo: Charles Yunck

By Claudia von Duehren

Stage icon Katharina Thalbach will read from Florian Illies’ book “Love in the Times of Hate” on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in the Distel Cabaret

Her grandiose voice is a mixture of grater and Berlin. So who better to read the great 1930s novel “Love in Times of Hate” than Katharina Thalbach (69)?

Author Florian Illies (51) wrote the virtuoso epoch painting 2021. In it he brings the 1930s to life and leads into the era of a political catastrophe: in Berlin, Paris, in Ticino and on the Riviera, Jean-Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir, Henry Miller and Anaïs Nin, and F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway, towards the dark times that lurk.

Sunday, May 21, 2023, 2 p.m., Cabaret Distel Friedrichstraße 101, from 22.16 euros, 030 20 44  704

