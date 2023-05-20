Women involved in attacks do not deserve any concession, decision to arrest

Lahore (Ummat News) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi says that women involved in attacks on installations do not deserve any concession.

The caretaker chief minister said that the arrested women will be kept in the ladies police station.

Women will also be arrested in cases registered under ATC provisions, according to the caretaker chief minister, male policemen will not arrest women but women policemen will detain them.

According to the Chief Minister’s spokesperson, more than 500 women are wanted in 138 cases of May 9 across Punjab.